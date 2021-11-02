Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened flat to slightly higher on Tuesday as investors reacted to mixed trade data and awaited the outcome of key central bank meetings.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 95 points, or 0.2 percent, to 60,232 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 30 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,960.

PSU stocks were moving higher, with NTPC and Power Grid Corp climbing 3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Tata Motors jumped 2 percent despite reporting a widening of consolidated net loss for the September quarter.

HDFC was little changed on reporting a 32 percent rise in Q2 net profit.

KPIT Technologies soared 5 percent after its quarterly profit more than doubled.

Tata Consultancy Services rose 0.6 percent on news the company is expanding its partnership with Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom), a leading telecommunications provider in Malaysia.

Bharti Airtel was slightly lower ahead of its earnings release.

Pharma stocks such as Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Sun Pharma dropped 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.