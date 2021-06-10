Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Thursday despite muted cues from global markets.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 204 points, or 0.4 percent, to 52,145 after falling around 0.6 percent in the previous session. The broader Nifty index was up 70 points, or half a percent, at 15,705.

Power Grid, Shree Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Consumer Products and Divis Laboratories all rose about 2 percent while automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hero Moto Corp, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto were seeing modest losses.

Petronet advanced 1.2 percent despite reporting a fall in quarterly profit.

GAIL gained more than 1 percent on reports that a plan to split the company has been dropped for now.

Bata India surged 6 percent on reporting a 23 percent fall in Q4 net profit.

NHPC added 1.3 percent and SAIL rallied 2.2 percent ahead of their earnings results, due today.

Prestige Estates Projects jumped 2.5 percent. The company expects annual sales to reach Rs 8,000-10,000 crore over the next three years.

LT Foods soared 3.6 percent after incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary.

