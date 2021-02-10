Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving higher on Thursday despite mixed cues from global markets. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 185 points, or 0.4 percent, to 51,494 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 50 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,157.

Bajaj Finance, GAIL, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Hindalco surged 1-4 percent, while Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, Titan and Eicher Motors fell 1-4 percent.

State Bank of India rose half a percent. The bank said it aims to double its home-loan portfolio in the next five years.

Magma Fincorp soared 10 percent. Adar Poonawalla-controlled Rising Sun Holdings will acquire a 60 percent stake in the non-banking financial company by subscribing to a Rs 3,456-crore preferential issue.

Aurobindo Pharma declined 1.4 percent after it reported a fourfold jump in third-quarter consolidated profit.

SpiceJet gained nearly 1 percent as it reported a narrowing of its net loss in the December quarter.

Indraprastha Gas advanced 1.5 percent on reporting an 18 percent rise in Q3 net profit.

