Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday, tracking positive trends in global peers amid bets that U.S. President Joe Biden will be able to push through his massive stimulus.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex inched up 72 points, or 0.1 percent, to 51,420 in early trade, moving higher for the seventh straight session. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 34 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,150.

JSW Steel dropped 1 percent on fund raising reports.

NMDC advanced 1.3 percent after its Q3 consolidated net profit soared 53.4 percent year-on-year.

Alembic Pharma slid half a percent, a day after it received five observations from the U.S. FDA for its Gujarat facility.

Jagran Prakashan rose nearly 2 percent on reporting a marginal rise in Q3 profit.

Future Group shares soared after the Delhi High Court quashed an order that halted Future Group's Rs. 24,713 crore deal to sell its assets to Reliance Industries.

Future Retail jumped 7 percent, Future Consumer added 8 percent and Future Enterprises advanced as much as 10 percent. Shares of Reliance Industries gained 1.7 percent.

Tata Steel was modestly higher ahead of its earnings release.

