Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday after suffering heavy losses in the previous five trading sessions.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 183 points, or 0.4 percent, at 47,057 in early trade ahead of the tabling of the Economic Survey in the Parliament later in the day. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 49 points, or 0.4 percent, at 13,867.

Bharti Airtel rose half a percent after confirming that its networks are 5G ready.

InterGlobe Aviation dropped 1 percent after reporting a loss of Rs. 620 crore in the December quarter.

Shriram Transport Finance Company soared 10 percent despite reporting 17 percent decline in Q3 net profit.

Vodafone Idea shares were down about 1 percent. The telecom company, which was trying to raise as much as $2 billion in hybrid debt, has shelved its plans and is now considering raising capital via a fresh equity issuance through a qualified institutional placement, media reports suggest.

NALCO advanced 1.4 percent on share buyback news.

TVS Motor jumped 7.6 percent after the two-wheeler major reported its highest-ever profit and revenue in the December quarter.

Tata Motors climbed 3.3 percent ahead of its earnings release.

