Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Monday as hopes of a rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccine offset concerns over renewed lockdowns in several countries.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 91 points, or 0.2 percent, to 43,973 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 45 points, or 0.4 percent, at 12,904.

Bharti Airtel fell about 1 percent after it picked up a 5.2 percent stake in a solar power firm.

Prestige Estates Projects advanced 1.4 percent. The company said it would invest Rs 2,000 crore on housing projects in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa.

CG Power surged 5 percent after its lenders agreed for a loan restructuring.

Ashok Leyland rose half a percent after announcing a VRS scheme for its employees.

Reliance Industries rallied nearly 2 percent after the Competition Commission of India cleared its bid to buy Future group's retail, wholesale and logistics assets.

Pfizer gained 0.8 percent on reports that Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine could get the green light in the U.K. this week.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam declined 2 percent on the buzz the government plans to sell up to 10 percent stake in the defense PSU in the current fiscal year.

