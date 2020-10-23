Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday as investors cheered positive jobless claims and home sales data from the U.S. and priced in the possibility of Biden's victory.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 177 points, or 0.44 percent, to 40,735 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 55 points, or 0.47 percent, at 11,952.

SpiceJet soared 8 percent. Kalanithi Maran and his company KAL Airways moved the Delhi High Court against non-payment of Rs. 243 crore dues by promoter Ajay Singh.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose slightly despite news of a data breach in its servers.

L&T Finance Holdings climbed 2.1 percent on reporting a 52 percent jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit.

Ashok Leyland dropped half a percent. The company said it was looking to increase its market share in the intermediate commercial vehicle segment.

SBI Cards slumped nearly 7 percent after its quarterly profit fell 46 percent from last year.

Ambuja Cements declined 0.8 percent on reporting a 51 percent jump in quarterly profit.

ONGC edged up 0.6 percent after it won seven blocks in the fifth round of bids conducted under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP).

Tech Mahindra, Nestle India and YES Bank were moving higher before declaring their quarterly earnings results.

Bharti Infratel advanced 2.4 percent despite the company reporting a 24 percent decline in its profit after tax for the September quarter.

