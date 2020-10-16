Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday as the country's exports turned positive after six straight months of contraction and data showed active coronavirus cases in India declined for the 13th straight day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 148 points, or 0.37 percent, to 39,876 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 58 points, or 0.49 percent, at 11,738.

NTPC, ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and BPCL rose 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack while UPL slumped as much as 6 percent after announcing the resignation of KPMG as auditors of the company with immediate effect.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank rose over 1 percent on fund raising reports.

Apollo Hospitals gained 0.6 percent. The healthcare provider said it is prepared to administer 1 million Covid-19 vaccines daily.

MindTree slumped 8 percent despite the IT firm reporting 88 percent growth in quarterly profit year-on-year on the back of operational efficiencies and improved utilization.

Persistent Systems declined 1.7 percent. The company is acquiring Palo Alto-based CAPIOT Software.

Hero MotoCorp advanced 0.9 percent after launching its new Pleasure+ Platinum scooter model.

HCL Technologies tumbled 3.7 percent. The IT player said it has signed 15 transformational deals in the quarter ended September 2020.

