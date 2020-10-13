Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher on Tuesday as investors prepared for quarterly earnings from more companies and awaited the Supreme Court hearing on a batch of petitions seeking a waiver of interest on loans during the moratorium period.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 60 points, or 0.15 percent, to 40,655 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 24 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,954.

Other Asian markets slipped despite hopes of Washington delivering a coronavirus relief package soon.

Bharti Airtel rose about 2 percent after the TRAI released telecom subscriber data for July. Vodafone Idea shares fell over 1 percent.

Wipro dropped half a percent and Tata Steel Long Products declined 1.5 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results.

Infosys gained 0.8 percent, a day after it completed the acquisition of Kaleidoscope Innovation.

ADF Foods rose over 1 percent after data showed ace investor Ashish Kacholia acquired 1.14 percent equity stake in the company in the September quarter.

