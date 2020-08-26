Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues as investors await a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for cues on inflation and monetary policy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 82 points, or 0.21 percent, to 38,926 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 32 points, or 0.28 percent, at 11,504.

Tata Motors rose 2 percent. Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the company is eyeing "near-zero" debt in the next three years.

SBI was little changed after Moody's Investors Service downgraded its standalone profile, citing deteriorating asset quality and profitability.

VA Tech Wabag slumped 5 percent after it raised as much as Rs 120 crore from three high net-worth investors.

Can Fin Homes surged 4.2 percent after unveiling its quarterly earnings results.

Indraprastha Gas gained 0.9 percent and Gillette India advanced 1.4 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Birla Tyres jumped nearly 5 percent ahead of a board meet on Friday to consider capital raising options.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.