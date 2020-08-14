Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Friday, shrugging off lackluster Chinese economic data and rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 177 points, or 0.46 percent, to 38,487 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 47 points, or 0.42 percent, at 11,348.

Tata Steel edged up slightly despite posting a deeper-than-expected consolidated net loss in the first quarter ended June.

Hero MotoCorp dropped 1.2 percent after its Q1 net profit plunged as much as 95 percent as a result of a significant decline in retail sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maruti Suzuki edged down about half a percent. Its all-time best-seller Alto has crossed a total sales of 40 lakh units becoming the first car in the country to do so.

Shriram Transport Finance lost 3 percent on reporting a 50 percent fall in Q1 net profit.

Glenmark Pharma rallied 2.3 percent, Berger Paints gained 0.6 percent and Hindalco Industries advanced 0.7 percent ahead of their earnings.

Praj Industries declined 1.7 percent and Minda Corporation shed 0.7 percent after posting weak quarterly results.

