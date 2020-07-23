Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Thursday, tracking mixed global cues as investors keep an eye on surging coronavirus cases around the world, rising U.S.-China tensions and the slow progress being made by U.S. lawmakers in drafting a new stimulus package.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 74 points, or 0.2 percent, to 37,945 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 35 points, or 0.31 percent, at 11,167.

Vodafone Idea rallied 3 percent after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by the income tax department and ordered it to refund Rs. 833 crore to the company.

Larsen and Toubro advanced 1.6 percent after its quarterly earnings release.

Jindal Steel and Power rose 0.7 percent on posting turnaround results for the first quarter ended June 30.

Alembic Pharma gained about 1 percent after its quarterly profit jumped over two fold.

ICICI Securities jumped 2.8 percent on reporting a 70 percent increase in Q1 net profit.

Rallis India soared 5.7 percent as it reported a 53 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax for the June quarter.

Future Retail tumbled 3 percent after S&P Global Ratings warned that it would downgrade the company to default category.

