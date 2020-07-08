Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Wednesday despite weak global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 134 points, or 0.37 percent, to 36,809, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 45 points, or 0.41 percent, at 10,844.

ICICI Bank was little changed. The country's second largest private sector lender has decided to reward over 80,000 of its frontline employees with up to 8 percent salary hike in recognition of the services rendered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yes Bank edged down slightly after its board approved a proposal to raise funds via a further public offer.

Reliance Industries rose about half a percent. The company said it has received the subscription amount of Rs 43,574 crore from Facebook Inc-owned Jaadhu Holdings LLC for its digital arm Jio Platforms.

Titan Company was marginally lower after giving a business update for the June quarter of the current fiscal.

Suzlon Energy tumbled 5 percent after its net loss widened in the March quarter.

IT bellwether TCS was moving lower ahead of its earnings release on Thursday.

