Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in global equities on hopes that an economic recovery was underway.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 177 points, or 0.51 percent, to 35,092 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 42 points, or 0.40 percent, at 10,343.

HDFC, BPCL, Axis Bank, ITC and UPL rose 2-3 percent, while Infratel, Britannia Industries, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC and Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped 2-3 percent.

ONGC fell about 1 percent after posting its first-ever quarterly loss on the back of an impairment loss.

Vodafone Idea declined 1.4 percent as it posted a loss of Rs 11,643.5 crore for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Eveready Industries advanced 1.5 percent ahead of its earnings release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.