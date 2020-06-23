Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the U.S.-China trade deal is intact, easing doubts sparked by comments from Trump aide Peter Navarro that the trade deal signed in January was over.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 125 points, or 0.36 percent, to 35,037 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 55 points, or 0.53 percent, at 10,365.

Bharti Airtel rose half a percent despite ratings agency Fitch revising the outlook on the telecom major's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to negative from stable.

Yes Bank shed 0.7 percent on news it will launch its follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore in the second week of July.

NDTV jumped 4.7 percent despite reporting a 30 percent fall in Q4 net profit.

Info Edge rallied nearly 3 percent despite posting a steep fall in quarterly profit.

Union Bank of India surged over 5 percent, Asian Paints rose 0.7 percent and Bank of Baroda gained more than 3 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results.

UCO Bank shares rose over 1 percent. The lender said its profitability may get impacted during the first half of this fiscal due to lack of economic activities during the lockdown.

Infosys, TCS, Wipro and HCL Technologies were modestly lower after U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas for the rest of the year to help millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the current economic crisis.

