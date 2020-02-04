Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Wednesday, mirroring positive global cues on expectations that Chinese policymakers will unveil more measures to support an economy jolted by a coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 105 points, or 0.26 percent, to 40,895, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 19 points, or 0.16 percent, at 11,999.

Bharti Airtel was little changed. The telecom major posted a loss of Rs. 1,035 crore in the quarter ended December, its third quarterly loss in 14 years, as it set aside funds to pay dues to the government and comply with a Supreme Court verdict.

JSW Energy advanced 1.7 percent after its consolidated net profit for the third quarter jumped more than two-fold as total expenses dropped during the quarter.

TVS Motor Company jumped more than 3 percent after it reported a 20.7 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

Adani Transmission rose over 1 percent after it raised $310 million in foreign currency debt.

