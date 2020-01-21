Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday after two days of losses. The rupee opened marginally higher and oil prices extended losses from the previous session, helping underpin investor sentiment to some extent.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 150 points, or 0.36 percent, to 41,473, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 21 points, or 0.18 percent, at 12,191.

Bharti Airtel edged up slightly after the government approved up to 100 percent FDI in the company.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 2.6 percent after its Q3 profit declined 38 percent.

Allcargo Logistics gained 1 percent after it acquired about 13 percent stake in GATI. Shares of the latter were up around half a percent.

HDFC AMC rallied 1.5 percent on reporting a 45 percent surge in Q3 profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.