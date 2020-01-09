Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher on Friday after a sharp rally in the previous session. Investors sought direction from corporate results and industrial production data for November due out later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 114 points, or 0.27 percent, to 41,565, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 28 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,244.

Vodafone Idea was trading flat while Bharti Airtel advanced 0.6 percent. Media reports suggest that China's largest mobile operator, China Mobile, has held early stage talks with the telecom service providers to enter the Indian market.

Reliance Infrastructure tumbled 5 percent. The company has received in-principle nod from the National Highways Authority of India for sale of Delhi-Agra toll road to Cube Highways and Infrastructure for Rs 3,600 crore.

Ashok Leyland edged down slightly after it joined hands with ABB Power Products and Systems to expand the eco-system for efficient and greener electric bus transportation systems in India.

MTNL climbed 1.4 percent as it received shareholder approval for raising up to Rs 6,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Infosys rose over 1 percent ahead of its earnings announcement due later in the day.

