Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains in early trade on Wednesday as rate cut hopes and expectations surrounding upcoming Budget helped offset mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 64 points, or 0.15 percent, to 41,415 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 30 points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,194.

Metal stocks continued to rise, with JSW Steel and Tata Steel climbing 1-2 percent.

IT stocks such as Wipro and Tech Mahindra were up more than 1 percent each.

Yes Bank edged up slightly. CEO Ravneet Gill said the private sector lender will raise capital at the very earliest to get back on the growth phase.

PC Jeweller tumbled 4.3 percent after market regulator SEBI fined the promoters of the company for violating insider trading norms.

Tata Motors gained 1 percent. The company said it expects a turnaround in commercial vehicle business by the second half of the next fiscal.

