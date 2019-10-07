Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday as investor sentiment was buoyed by solid U.S. jobs data for September. The upside remained limited as traders awaited cues from quarterly earnings and industrial output data due this week.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 102 points, or 0.27 percent, at 37,776 in early trade, while the broader Nifty index rose by 19 points, or 0.17 percent, to 11,193.

Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, BPCL and IndusInd Bank fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Nestle and Britannia rose around 1 percent.

Yes Bank rallied 3 percent on reports that some global private equity firms are seeking to buy large strategic stakes in the private sector lender.

State-run Mahanagar Gas edged up marginally after cutting prices for the compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas.

Tata Motors edged down slightly despite bagging orders to supply 300 electric buses from Ahmedabad Janmarg (AJL).

Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost 9 percent. Details about the company's shareholding revealed that around 90 percent of the promoters' shareholding is pledged with financial institutions.

