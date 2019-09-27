Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher on Friday, with the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump as well as mixed messages on trade keeping risk appetite broadly in check.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex inched up 96 points, or 0.25 percent, to 39,085 after climbing more than 1 percent in the previous session. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 17 points, or 0.14 percent, at 11,587.

Jet Airways lost 3 percent after reports that Synergy Group has not informed lenders how it plans to revive the airline.

Axis Bank gained half a percent after raising Rs 12,500 crore through qualified institutional placement.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals dropped half a percent after it had voluntarily recalled Ranitidine hydrochloride tablets.

ITC rallied 2.5 percent as the Securities Appellate Tribunal rejected its challenge to the sale of Hotel Leelaventure's properties to Brookfield Asset Management.

SpiceJet edged down slightly after announcing the launch of 46 new domestic flights.

Tata Power Company slid half a percent despite winning a Letter of Award (LoA) to develop 105 MWp floating solar project in Kerala.

Yes Bank tumbled 3.7 percent after the promoter group sold 1.8 percent stake in the private sector lender.

HPCL and IOC climbed 1-2 percent as oil prices erased much of the gains realized after the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.