Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

May 27, 2024 — 12:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains in early trade on Monday, with healthcare and metal stocks leading the surge.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 125 points, or 0.2 percent, at 75,538 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 23 points or 0.1 percent, at 22,980.

Divis Laboratories jumped 5 percent on reporting a 67 percent jump in Q4 net profit. Cochin Shipyard surged 4.2 percent after reporting nearly seven-fold jump in its quarterly profit.

Bosch added 1.6 percent after FY24 net profit jumped 75 percent year-on-year.

RVNL soared 7.3 percent after it emerged as the lowest bidder for a construction project worth Rs 187 crore.

Tata Steel rose 0.7 percent as the NCLT of Kolkata Bench approved a scheme of amalgamation with Indian Steel & Wire Products.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell about 1 percent after its Russian subsidiary entered into a pact with Novartis Pharma to sell anti-diabetes products in Russia.

