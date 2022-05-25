Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened Wednesday's session on a strong note despite mixed global cues. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 83 points, or 0.2 percent, to 54,135 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 29 points, or 0.2 percent, at 16,154.

Nestle India, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank and SBI Life climbed 2-3 percent while Eicher Motors, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and Adani Ports were down 2-3 percent.

Grasim Industries gained nearly 2 percent as it reported a 56 percent increase in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit.

ACC and Ambuja Cement both rose around half a percent. The open offers for the public shareholders of the companies, following the acquisition of Holcim Group's stake in the listed firms, will commence on July 6 and close on July 19.

Bank of India fell about 1 percent despite reporting a 142 percent jump in Q4 net profit.

Telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were steady on reports that telecom majors are mulling another round of tariff hike to improve their average revenue per user.

