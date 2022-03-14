Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher in early trade on Monday, with sentiment supported by falling oil prices and hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 140 points, or 0.3 percent, to 55,692 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, at 16,651.

Tech Mahindra, SBI, Wipro and Infosys rose 1-2 percent.

HDFC Bank advanced 1.6 percent as the RBI lifted all restrictions on the private sector lender, permitting it to launch new digital initiatives.

Tata Steel fell about 1 percent after saying it is seeking alternative markets for imports of coal.

One97 Communications (Paytm) plunged 12 percent as the RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers with immediate effect, citing certain supervisory concerns.

ONGC declined 1.3 percent as oil prices fell in Asian trade, continuing a downward trend from last week, amid signs that Russia might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine.

GAIL was little changed despite declaring record dividend for FY22.

