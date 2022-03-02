Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, mirroring positive cues from global markets after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he would propose a quarter-point interest-rate hike at the Fed's next meeting, rather than a half-point.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 195 points, or 0.4 percent, to 55,664 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 55 points, or 0.3 percent, at 16,660.

Oil marketing companies and technology stocks topped the gainers list, with BPCL, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and IOC climbing 2-3 percent.

Sterlite Technologies rallied 3.5 percent after launching an industry-first end-to-end 5G enterprise solution.

Infosys added 1.4 percent. The IT major said in a release that its flagship digital reskilling program, Springboard, grew its thriving community to over 1.2 million users in 100 days.

UPL rose about 1 percent after announcing a share buyback program.

NMDC climbed 2 percent. The company has posted a 26 percent rise in its iron ore output during the April-February period of 2021-22.

Religare Enterprises advanced 1.3 percent. The company said it has become debt-free and plans to enter several new segments.

