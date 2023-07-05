Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Wednesday despite muted cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 97 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,575 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 25 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,414.

Among the prominent gainers, Divis Laboratories, HDFC Life, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank rallied 1-2 percent.

Bandhan Bank fell 2.4 percent after its CFO Sunil Samdani resigned.

HDFC twins were down around 2 percent each after recent gains.

Genus Power Infrastructure soared 13.3 percent on news that GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, will acquire a 74 percent stake in its new smart metering solutions venture for $2 billion.

Mahindra & Mahindra edged up slightly after reporting a 21 percent increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales for June 2023.

Suzlon Energy lost 5 percent on fund raising reports.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were little changed on fears that JioBharat phones may disrupt India's mobile market, with hopes of a tariff hike diluted over the next 12-18 months.

