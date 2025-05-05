Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade; Top Banks Decline On Weak Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were trading higher on Monday as firm cues from global markets helped offset disappointing earnings from the banking sector.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex edged up by 335 points, or 0.4 percent, to 80,837 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 129 points, or half a percent, to 24,475.

Tata Motors jumped 1 percent after its board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 500 crore.

IRCON International rallied 3.3 percent on winning a new work order worth Rs 458.14 crore from Northeastern Electric Power Corporation.

Mahindra & Mahindra was up 0.6 percent and Indian Hotels Company climbed 1.8 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

Marico soared 5 percent as it reported 8 percent growth in Q4 profit.

Kotak Mahindra Bank plunged 5 percent on reporting a 14 percent fall in quarterly profit.

State Bank of India declined 1.6 percent after Q4 profit fell 10 percent year-on-year.

Avenue Supermart fell 2.5 percent after reporting a 2 percent fall in its quarterly net profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.