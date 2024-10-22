Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher on Tuesday despite weak cues from global markets due to lingering Middle East tensions and uncertainty over the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 268 points, or 0.3 percent, at 81,419 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 70 points, or 0.3 percent, at 24,851.

Financials and IT stocks traded higher, with Wipro, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and Shriram Finance rising 1-2 percent.

Bajaj Housing Finance added 1.7 percent on reporting a 21 percent year-on-year rise in Q2 net profit.

Zomato rose over 1 percent and Bajaj Finance edged up slightly, while Paytm fell 1.3 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

City Union Bank soared 12 percent on reporting modest growth in quarterly profit.

Cyient DLM slumped 4.5 percent as it reported 6 percent growth in Q2 net profit.

NELCO lost 3.8 percent after consolidated net profit declined nearly 28 percent in the September quarter.

RVNL tumbled 3 percent after establishing a new subsidiary in Saudi Arabia.

