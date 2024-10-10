Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting indicated more rate cuts.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 153 points, or 0.2 percent, at 81,620 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 31 points, or 0.1 percent, at 25,013.

Among the prominent gainers, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, NTPC, Power Grid Corp and Kotak Mahindra Bank all were up around 1 percent.

Adani Enterprises fell 2.6 percent after launching its 1st tranche of QIP issue to raise $500 million.

TCS was marginally higher, Tata Elxsi rallied 3.1 percent and IREDA added 0.7 percent ahead of their earnings results.

GR Infraprojects surged 4 percent on winning a contract worth Rs. 904 crores from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp. Ltd., Nagpur.

PNC Infratech jumped 3.7 percent after it has been declared the lowest (L1) bidder by the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) for an EPC project.

