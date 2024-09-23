Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Monday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 267 points, or 0.3 percent, at 84,812 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 116 points, or half a percent, at 25,906.

Among the top gainers, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Adani Enterprises and Bajaj Auto all rose around 2 percent.

Reliance Power jumped 5 percent on fund raising reports.

SpiceJet soared 7.2 percent after raising Rs. 3,000 crores through sales of shares to qualified institutional investors.

Vodafone Idea rallied 8.6 percent as it inked a mega $3.6 billion (roughly Rs 30,000 crore) deal with Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for the supply network equipment over three years.

