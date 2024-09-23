News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

September 23, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Monday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 267 points, or 0.3 percent, at 84,812 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 116 points, or half a percent, at 25,906.

Among the top gainers, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Adani Enterprises and Bajaj Auto all rose around 2 percent.

Reliance Power jumped 5 percent on fund raising reports.

SpiceJet soared 7.2 percent after raising Rs. 3,000 crores through sales of shares to qualified institutional investors.

Vodafone Idea rallied 8.6 percent as it inked a mega $3.6 billion (roughly Rs 30,000 crore) deal with Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for the supply network equipment over three years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.