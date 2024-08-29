Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher Despite Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher on Thursday despite weak cues from global markets as Nvidia Corp. earnings lacked the wow factor to impress investors.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 180 points, or 0.2 percent, to 81,965 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 49 points, or 0.2 percent, at 25,101.

Paytm rallied 2 percent after it received government approval to invest in its payments services business.

Lemon Tree Hotels jumped 3.5 percent after it has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

KEC International soared 7.3 percent on bagging new orders worth Rs 1,171 crores.

PB Fintech rose over 2 percent after 1.75 percent equity stake changed hands in block deals.

Reliance Industries edged up slightly ahead of its 47th Annual General Meeting taking place today. Also, the Competition Commission of India has cleared its deal with Disney.

InterGlobe Aviation fell 1.2 percent after a block deal, with a total of 25.73 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

P&G Hygiene tumbled 3.3 percent after declaring its quarterly results.

