Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher on Tuesday despite U.S. stocks suffering steep losses overnight on concerns about President Donald Trump's trade war and his criticism of the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex edged up by 181 points, or 0.2 percent, to 79,590 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 48 points, or 0.2 percent, at 24,173.

Among the prominent gainers, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Eternal were up 1-3 percent.

HCL Technologies declined while Tata Communications and Havells India posted modest gains ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

Vedanta rose over 1 percent after its promoter entity Twin Star Holdings (borrower) signed a facility agreement for $530 million with lenders.

Coal India added 1 percent. The company has signed a pact with Damodar Valley Corporation to set up a 2×800 MW coal-fired ultra-supercritical power plant in Jharkhand.

Brigade Enterprises climbed 1.2 percent after it signed a joint development agreement for a plotted development project in Malur, East Bengaluru.

HG Infra Engineering rallied 2.3 percent on winning an order from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

Tata Power rose 0.8 percent after a new order win.

Hindustan Unilever gained 0.6 percent as it completed the acquisition of 90.5 percent shareholding in Uprising.

