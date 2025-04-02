Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Wednesday, mirroring mostly positive cues from global markets.

A cautious undertone prevailed ahead of the U.S. tariffs announcement expected later in the day.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 250 points, or 0.3 percent, at 76,272 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 47 points, or 0.2 percent, at 23,213.

Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharati Airtel and Tech Mahindra all were up over 1 percent.

Tata Consumer Products jumped nearly 6 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the stock to 'buy'.

Maruti Suzuki India gained nearly 2 percent after clocking record sales in FY25.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rallied 1.4 percent as it signed a pact with Truecaller International LLP to provide the Zaggle Save platform for employee expense management and benefits for a one-year period.

Coal India fell about 1 percent after raising prices for coal.

Tata Motors dropped 1 percent after reporting flat March sales.

