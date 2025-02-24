Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher in cautious trade on Tuesday after having suffered heavy losses in the previous session on tariff worries and apprehensions over the artificial intelligence-driven narratives.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 260 points, or 0.4 percent, at 74,713 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 48 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,601.

Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ and Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 1-2 percent while Hindalco was down nearly 3 percent after announcing big investment plans.

Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and Coal India all were down over 1 percent.

Zomato rallied 2.4 percent after investing an additional Rs 1,500 crore in Blinkit.

Bharti Airtel rose over 1 percent after entering into a strategic partnership with Apple.

NTPC Green Energy advanced 1.4 percent after it signed agreements to develop renewable energy parks and projects in Madhya Pradesh.

LIC fell over 1 percent after receiving a GST demand notice of about Rs 57.2 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

IREDA gained nearly 2 percent on fund raising reports.

