News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

February 24, 2025 — 11:21 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher in cautious trade on Tuesday after having suffered heavy losses in the previous session on tariff worries and apprehensions over the artificial intelligence-driven narratives.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 260 points, or 0.4 percent, at 74,713 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 48 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,601.

Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ and Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 1-2 percent while Hindalco was down nearly 3 percent after announcing big investment plans.

Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and Coal India all were down over 1 percent.

Zomato rallied 2.4 percent after investing an additional Rs 1,500 crore in Blinkit.

Bharti Airtel rose over 1 percent after entering into a strategic partnership with Apple.

NTPC Green Energy advanced 1.4 percent after it signed agreements to develop renewable energy parks and projects in Madhya Pradesh.

LIC fell over 1 percent after receiving a GST demand notice of about Rs 57.2 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

IREDA gained nearly 2 percent on fund raising reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.