Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Wednesday, even as caution prevailed ahead of the release of key U.S. jobs report and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks this week.

Global cues remain mixed, with U.S. and European markets ending higher overnight while Asian markers drifted lower amid the political turmoil in South Korea, a deepening political crisis in France and China's economic woes.

The benchmark &P/BSE Sensex was up 320 points, or 0.4 percent, at 81,166 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 90 points, or 0.4 percent, at 24,547.

Financials, IT and PSU stocks traded higher, with BPCL, Wipro, NTPC, SBI Life and HDFC Life rising 1-2 percent.

On the losing side, Bharti Airtel and Cipla were down around 1 percent each.

