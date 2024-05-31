Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains in early trade on Friday as weaker U.S. growth data sent the dollar and bond yields tumbling and revived hopes for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year.

A cautious undertone prevailed ahead of the exit poll and general election results due on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 227 points, or 0.3 percent, at 74,113 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 60 points, or 0.3 percent, at 22,549.

UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra and Adani Enterprises climbed 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while Tata Consumer Products, Kotak Mahindra Bank and LTIMindTree all fell over 1 percent.

