Sensex, Nifty Mixed In Early Trade; FMCG Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded mixed on Thursday as traders weighed firm global cues against concerns about high debt at the Adani Group.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 90 points, or 0.1 percent, at 59,798 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 17 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,599.

ONGC, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, HDFC Life and UPL lost 2-6 percent in the Nifty pack, while Infosys, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life, ITC and Britannia Industries rallied 2-4 percent.

Adani Enterprises tumbled 3 percent. The company withdrew its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO), saying that going ahead with the issue would not be morally correct and the interest of the investors is paramount.

TVS Motor dropped 1 percent on posting flat sales for January.

Maruti Suzuki India gained 1.3 percent on posting 12 percent growth in January sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.