Sensex, Nifty May See Muted Opening Ahead Of F&O Expiry

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a flat note Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues and ahead of a market holiday Thursday on account of Sri Ram Navami. Volatility is not ruled out ahead of F&O expiry.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fluctuated before ending marginally lower on Tuesday while the rupee gained 15 paise to close at 82.16 against the dollar.

Provisional data from stock exchanges showed foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday after four straight sessions of heavy selling.

Asian stocks traded mixed this morning, with Hong Kong markets rallying after tech giant Alibaba announced it would split into six business groups.

The dollar steadied and gold edged lower in Asian trade, while oil extended gains for a third day on worries over reduced supply from Iraq's Kurdistan region and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep a cautious stance in raising rates. U.S. stocks ended Tuesday's lackluster session lower as tech losses came under selling pressure for a second day running, taking cues from rising bond yields. Banks also fell as three top regulators favored more stringent rules for banks with more than $100 billion in assets.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed half a percent, the Dow slipped 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent.

European stocks ended largely flat on Tuesday, giving up initial gains. The pan European STOXX 600 ended little changed with a negative bias.

The German DAX finished marginally higher, France's CAC 40 inched up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.2 percent.

