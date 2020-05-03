Sensex, Nifty May See Gap-down Opening

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open sharply lower on Monday, with weak global cues and economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic likely to weigh on sentiment as India enters the third phase of nationwide lockdown today with several relaxations in areas based on whether they fall under red, orange, or green zone.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in India now stand at 40,263, while the death toll from the outbreak in the country is at 1,306.

Indian markets were closed on Friday for Maharashtra Day. After the closing bell on Thursday, Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company by market cap, reported a 37.2 percent fall in its net profit after including exceptional items for the quarter-ended March.

The company also approved a proposal to raise as much as Rs 53,125 crore via a rights issue, which it said was the biggest in India.

Tech Mahindra reported a 29 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit for the fourth quarter, while Hindustan Unilever's Q4 consolidated profit declined 3.9 percent.

On the data front, output at India's core sector contracted by 6.5 percent in March, official data showed, reflecting a contraction in key parts of the economy amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Asian markets declined this morning along with U.S. stock futures, the dollar rose and oil prices fell amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that there is 'enormous evidence' that the novel coronavirus outbreak began in a laboratory in Wuhan.

Geopolitical tensions also returned to the fore, with North and South Korean troops exchanging fire along their tense border on Sunday, though no casualties or equipment damage were reported on either side.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as Exxon Mobil Corp. posted its first quarterly loss in at least 32 years and sobering comments from Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. fueled worries about the coronavirus pandemic's impact.

A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity plunged to a record low, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan warned of a "severe" contraction and President Donald Trump threatened China with tariffs over coronavirus, adding to the downbeat sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 3.2 percent and the S&P 500 gave up 2.8 percent.

U.K. stocks saw a substantial move to the downside on Friday, while other European markets were closed for the May Day holiday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 tumbled 2.3 percent as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged a "comprehensive plan" to lift the lockdown.

