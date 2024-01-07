Sensex, Nifty May Open On Flat Note As Investors Await Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a flat note Monday as investors fret about an escalation of the Israel-Hamas war into a broader regional conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue fighting. "The war must not be stopped until we achieve all the goals: the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel," he said at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday. "I say this to both our enemies and our friends."

The downside, if any, may remain limited due to optimism about the Indian economy outperforming peers.

India's GDP is projected to grow at 7.3 percent in the ongoing financial year, as per the initial advance estimate report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.

The start of Q3FY24 earning season, domestic readings on industrial output and inflation along with some key U.S. inflation and labour market may sway markets as the week progresses.

Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys will report their Q3 earnings on January 11 while HCL Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance Company and Wipro are scheduled to report their financial results next week.

Asian markets traded in a narrow range this morning after mixed readings on the U.S. economy.

Regional gains, if any, remained capped ahead of inflation data due this week from the U.S., Japan and China.

The dollar was little changed while oil prices fell in Asian trade on sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in OPEC output.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before finishing slightly higher on Friday but ended lower for the first time in ten weeks amid much uncertainty about the timing and pace of interest rate cuts.

Data showed the U.S. economy added many more jobs than anticipated in December and unemployment rate held steady at 3.7 percent in another sign of continued labor market strength.

On the flip side, there were notable downward revisions to job growth in October and November and the services sector growth slowed more than expected in December.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended marginally higher to snap a five-session losing streak. The Dow edged up 0.1 percent while the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent after four consecutive days of losses.

European stocks ended Friday's session with modest losses and posted their first weekly loss in eight weeks as data showed German retail sales fell more than expected in November and Eurozone inflation rebounded in December, fueling rate-cut debates. The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.3 percent. The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both shed around 0.4 percent.

