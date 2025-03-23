Sensex, Nifty May Open Higher On Tariff Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled flexibility on upcoming reciprocal tariffs and two Federal Reserve officials downplayed the recent rise in inflation expectations.

Movements in U.S. bond yields, foreign fund flows, the direction of rupee and expectations around the upcoming earnings season may sway sentiment as the week progresses.

Benchmark indexes extended their rally for the fifth straight session on Friday and ended with highest weekly gain in more than 4 years as foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers after remaining net sellers since the beginning of 2025.

The rupee also ended the week 100 paise higher against the greenback, logging the best week in more than two years.

Asian markets struggled for direction this morning after Chinese and Australian officials warned of widespread shocks to the global economy from U.S. trade policy.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield advanced, and the dollar was softer against major peers while oil and gold prices were slightly lower. U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Friday, after having fallen sharply earlier following downbeat comments from both FedEx and Nike about the economic outlook.

All three major averages fell by nearly 1 percent earlier in the day before closing higher as President Trump indicated he'd retain 'flexibility' when it comes to a reciprocal tariff plan expected on April 2.

The S&P 500 edged up by 0.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added half a percent to snap four-week losing streaks while the Dow ended on a flat note.

European stocks fell on Friday amid much uncertainty over trade tensions and geopolitical conflicts.

The pan European STOXX 600 declined 0.6 percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both shed around 0.6 percent.

