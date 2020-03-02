Sensex, Nifty May Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Tuesday amid mixed catalysts. While positive global cues may help underpin sentiment; growth worries, a sharp rebound in oil prices and concerns about how India would cope with a widespread coronavirus outbreak may trigger profit taking at higher levels.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Monday lowered its India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 percent from the earlier projection of 6.2 percent for 2020, citing the adverse impact of the deadly coronavirus on the domestic as well as the global economy.

An Italian national was tested positive for Coronavirus in Rajasthan, taking the number of people who have tested positive in the country to six.

Oil prices traded higher for the second straight session today on hopes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will significantly cut crude production this week.

The OPEC and its allies are scheduled to meet this Thursday and Friday in Vienna. Currently, the group is producing 1.7 million barrels less per day.

Brent crude was modestly higher while West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures jumped as much as 2.6 percent after climbing 4.5 percent overnight.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended down 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively on Monday while the rupee settled 50 paise down at 72.74 against the U.S. dollar after two people from Delhi and Telangana tested positive for the coronavirus.

Asian markets rose this morning after the International Monetary Fund and World Bank announced that they are ready to help countries affected by the coronavirus through their emergency lending programs and other tools.

Also, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that Europe's top monetary authority is ready to take "appropriate and targeted measures" if necessary, to support the economy against the headwinds from the new coronavirus.

The finance ministers and central bank leaders of the Group of Seven major industrial countries will hold a conference call today to discuss an economic response to the viral outbreak.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight as investors grew optimistic that central banks around the world will take action to limit the impact of the coronavirus on their economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped as much as 5.1 percent to wrap up its strongest single-day gain since 2009.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 4.5 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 4.6 percent, marking their biggest one-day rise since December 2018.

European markets ended a choppy session on a mixed note Monday. The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1 percent.

The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.1 percent.

