Sensex, Nifty May Follow Asian Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Monday as markets elsewhere across Asia attempted to recover from last week's sharp losses.

Underlying sentiment, however, may remain cautious as a torrent of weekend news fortified concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and official Chinese manufacturing data released over the weekend painted a grim picture of the world's second-largest economy.

Closer home, the Indian economy grew at the slowest pace in more than six years during the three months to December on the back of a continued slump in manufacturing, official data showed.

GDP grew 4.7 percent in the October to December quarter, the lowest since January-March of 2012-13 when it stood at 4.3 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of vehicles continued to decline in February as automobile companies shifted focus to disposing of existing stocks before the transition to a new emission regime.

Tata Motors saw a 34 percent slide in domestic sales in the month, while Maruti Suzuki India reported a 1.6 percent year-on-year decline in total domestic sales for the month.

Asian markets remain mostly higher this morning, with Chinese stocks leading the surge, as extremely weak PMI data stirred hopes that policymakers will unveil more stimulus.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index showed China's factory activity contracted in February, with a record low score of 40.3. The official manufacturing PMI came in at 35.7 — shrinking at the fastest pace on record.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump said it was "about time" the Federal Reserve acted like a "leader" and lowered interest rates.

The yen and the euro rose against the dollar in Asian trading, while gold prices rose by more than 1 percent on safe-haven demand. Oil pared losses after hitting multi-year lows earlier in the session.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $2.33, or about 5 percent, at $44.76 a barrel on Friday, the lowest settlement since end December 2018. Brent crude futures declined by about 3.2 percent to $50.75 a barrel, the lowest in about fourteen months.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Friday to log their worst weekly performance since the 2008 financial crisis as investors fretted about the spreading coronavirus and its impact on corporate earnings.

Markets, however, ended off their day's lows, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will "act as appropriate to support the economy" amid evolving risks to economic activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.4 percent to end at a nearly nine-month low and the S&P 500 gave up 0.8 percent to close at a four-month low, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index inched up marginally.

European markets tumbled deep into correction territory on Friday amid concerns the coronavirus outbreak could trigger some sort of a global recession.

The pan European Stoxx 600 lost 3.5 percent. The German DAX plummeted as much as 3.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index plunged 3.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 tumbled 3.2 percent.

