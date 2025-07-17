Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower As Trade Talks Continue

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally lower in early trade on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled that a new trade deal could be inked soon with India.

His statement comes at a time when both countries' commerce ministry officials are prepping for another round of trade talks.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 70 points at 82,563 while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 25 points to 25,186.

Wipro fell about 1 percent ahead of its earnings release. Reliance Power dropped 1.3 percent and Reliance Infrastructure declined 1.4 percent on fund raising reports.

Tech Mahindra was down 1.3 percent after reporting a marginal fall in June quarter revenue.

State Bank of India was little changed after launching a Rs. 25,000- crore share sale to institutional investors.

LT Foods advanced 1.6 percent after opening an organic food processing facility in Rotterdam.

Kalpataru Projects International rallied 2 percent on securing new orders worth Rs 2,293 crores.

Godrej Properties added 1 percent after it acquired 50 acres of land in Raipur to sell housing plots in this upcoming project.

Hindustan Zinc rose half a percent after bagging a potash block in Rajasthan.

