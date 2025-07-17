Markets

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower As Trade Talks Continue

July 17, 2025 — 12:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally lower in early trade on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled that a new trade deal could be inked soon with India.

His statement comes at a time when both countries' commerce ministry officials are prepping for another round of trade talks.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 70 points at 82,563 while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 25 points to 25,186.

Wipro fell about 1 percent ahead of its earnings release. Reliance Power dropped 1.3 percent and Reliance Infrastructure declined 1.4 percent on fund raising reports.

Tech Mahindra was down 1.3 percent after reporting a marginal fall in June quarter revenue.

State Bank of India was little changed after launching a Rs. 25,000- crore share sale to institutional investors.

LT Foods advanced 1.6 percent after opening an organic food processing facility in Rotterdam.

Kalpataru Projects International rallied 2 percent on securing new orders worth Rs 2,293 crores.

Godrej Properties added 1 percent after it acquired 50 acres of land in Raipur to sell housing plots in this upcoming project.

Hindustan Zinc rose half a percent after bagging a potash block in Rajasthan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.