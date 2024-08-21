Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower; Private Banks Top Losers

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Wednesday as investors await the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium for clues on the U.S. interest-rate cuts this year.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 109 points, or 0.1 percent, at 80,693 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 8 points at 24,691.

Private sector lenders were moving lower, with IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank falling around 1 percent each.

Healthcare stocks advanced, with Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Divis Laboratories climbing 2-3 percent.

Infosys was little changed on reports that it is delaying onboarding of nearly 2,000 freshers who were offered positions in 2022.

Defence stocks rebounded from recent losses, with Mazagon Dock climbing nearly 5 percent and Bharat Dynamics rising 1.1 percent.

