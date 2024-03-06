News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower; Metal Stocks And Financials Rally

March 06, 2024 — 11:20 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly lower on Thursday despite positive cues from global markets, reflecting a positive reaction to congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 90 points, or 0.1 percent, to 73,995 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 22,452.

Mahindra & Mahindra tumbled 3.4 percent after a large block deal. JSW Steel rallied more than 3 percent after appointing Robert Simon as Chief Executive Officer of JSW, USA.

Peer Tata Steel soared 3.4 percent while Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ both rose about 2 percent.

Zomato rose about 1 percent as foreign investor Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte bought 5,68,11,443 equity shares in the company.

NLC India climbed 3.1 percent on reports the government plans to sell up to 7 percent stake in the company through the offer for sale (OFS) route.

CarTrade Tech jumped 6 percent after ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picked 2 percent stake in the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.