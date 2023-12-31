News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Lackluster Trade

December 31, 2023 — 11:39 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Monday amid lack of triggers as most of the global markets remain closed for New Year's Day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 64 points, or 0.1 percent, at 72,177 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 6 points at 21,725.

Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Eicher Motor fell between 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent while Coal India surged 2.6 percent and Tata Motors added 1.8 percent.

BPCL, UPL and Grasim all were up more than 1 percent.

The rupee was down 3 paise at 83.19 against the dollar after two consecutive sessions of gains.

