Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade; Healthcare And IT Stocks Rally

February 11, 2024 — 11:30 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly lower on Monday, giving up early gains.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 83 points, or 0.1 percent, at 71,511 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 26 points, or 0.1 percent, at 21,757.

ONGC fell 1.3 percent after Q3 net profit declined 10 percent year-on-year.

Tata Power lost 2.5 percent on reporting a marginal rise in Q3 consolidated net profit.

Bandhan Bank tumbled 3.3 percent despite Q3 profit rising over two-fold.

Hero MotoCorp dropped 2.9 percent even as it posted 51 percent growth in quarterly net profit.

IRFC plunged 5.5 percent on logging a slight fall in Q3 profit.

Shree Renuka Sugars declined 2.1 percent as it logged a consolidated net loss of Rs 172.3 crore for the December quarter.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India shed 3 percent after reporting a net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in Q3.

Healthcare and IT stocks traded higher, with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Divis Laboratories climbing 2-4 percent.

