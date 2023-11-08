Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade; Auto Stocks Gain

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower in early trade on Thursday, tracking muted global cues amid uncertainty about the trajectory of the U.S. economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 40 points to 64,935 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 18 points at 19,425.

HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consumer Products fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack while Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra & Mahindra were up 1-2 percent.

Tata Power declined 1.7 percent on reporting 8 percent growth in Q2 net profit.

Power Finance Corp jumped 5 percent after quarterly profit increased 27 percent from last year.

Bata India rallied 2.4 percent despite posting lower net profit and revenue in Q2. Raymond edged up slightly on positing flat Q2 profit.

