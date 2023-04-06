Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Thursday, tracking muted global cues and ahead of RBI's interest-rate decision later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 95 points, or 0.2 percent, at 59,594 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,535.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) tumbled 3 percent after issuing a trading update for the fourth quarter ended March.

Reliance Industries rose 0.6 percent after its retail arm launched an omni channel beauty retail platform Tira.

Tata Steel edged down slightly as it reported a 3 percent rise in consolidated steel production for Q4.

FSN E-commerce (Nykaa) fell 2.7 percent after forecasting subdued growth in the fashion business.

Adani Ports & SEZ was marginally lower despite reporting 9 percent growth in ports cargo volumes in FY23.

Rail Vikas Nigam climbed 1.1 percent on winning a project worth Rs. 121 crore from North Central Railway.

